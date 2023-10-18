Tucker will start in right field and bat sixth Wednesday in Game 3 of the ALCS versus the Rangers.

This is the lowest lineup spot of the year for Tucker, including both the regular season and postseason. He's gone 0-for-8 through the first two games of the Astros' ALCS matchup against the Rangers and is 2-for-22 (.091) overall in the playoffs. Michael Brantley will jump to the two-hole Wednesday as Houston faces right-hander Max Scherzer and tries to avoid going down 0-3 in the best-of-seven series.