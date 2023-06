Tucker went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Reds.

Tucker extended his hitting streak to five games with the performance, during which he's gone 9-for-19 with a solo home run and three runs scored. He's also been aggressive on the basepaths, swiping four bags in his last seven games. Tucker's ISO has dipped to .166 this season, though he's managed to get on base at an excellent .357 clip across 280 plate appearances.