Tucker went 2-for-3 with two triples, two RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk in Sunday's win over San Diego.

Tucker walked and swiped two bags in the fourth inning before knocking two RBI triples during the Astros' eight-run sixth. Those were his first two triples of the year and he's now up to 60 extra-base hits and 28 steals through 140 games. He's currently stuck in a 12-game homerless drought but still owns a terrific .290/.375/.513 slash line this season.