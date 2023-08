Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.

He got the rout started by taking Jack Flaherty deep in the first inning. Tucker's left the yard in back-to-back games, and since the All-Star break the 26-year-old slugger is slashing .326/.421/.685 with eight homers, nine steals, 19 runs and a massive 28 RBI in only 24 contests.