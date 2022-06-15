Tucker went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI home run in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

With the Astros down 3-0 in the eighth, the heart of Houston's lineup was able to take the lead on an offensive outburst capped-off by Tucker's go-ahead home run. It was his 12th long ball of the season. After getting off to a slow start in April, Tucker has been heating up as the weather gets warmer. He boasts a 1.059 OPS in June and is riding a 12-game hit streak. Tucker's double-digit home run and steal totals demonstrate that he is living up to early round draft pick expectations.