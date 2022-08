Tucker went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in a 7-5 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Tucker powered his team to victory on the back of his third career grand slam. The four-RBI blast gives him 74 on the season to go along with 21 home runs. Tucker has been scorching hot over the past week, with seven hits in his last 16 at-bats. He is slashing .438/.500/.875 over that brief stretch.