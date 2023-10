Tucker will bat sixth again Thursday in Game 4 of the ALCS versus the Rangers.

Tucker was dropped to the sixth spot in the lineup for Game 3 on Wednesday and went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks and two runs scored as the Astros earned their first win of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. He hit third and fifth, respectively, in Games 1 and 2 while going 0-for-8 with no walks and a strikeout.