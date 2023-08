Tucker (illness) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Tucker will close out the weekend with a third consecutive absence, though he appears to be trending toward a return to the lineup at some point during Houston's four-game set with the Red Sox that begins Monday. He could even be available off the bench Sunday, as Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle relays that Tucker was spotted at Minute Maid Park earlier in the morning doing some light jogging on the field.