Tucker went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Angels.

Tucker hit an RBI single in the first inning and later drilled a solo shot in the ninth that proved to be the game's deciding run. He collected six RBI in the three-game set against the Angels and hit his first homer since July 3. Tucker now owns a terrific .299/.377/.490 slash line with 36 extra-base hits and 62 RBI through 387 plate appearances.