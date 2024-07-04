Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Tucker (lower leg) won't return from the injured list before the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old saw his recovery progress from the lower leg bruise pick up this week, but he won't be back before the midseason festivities. Tucker has been on the injured list nearly a month and could require a rehab assignment before being cleared for major-league action.