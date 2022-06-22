Tucker went 1-for-3 with a three-run double, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

Tucker made his mark in the fifth inning, clearing the bases with a three-run double to put the Astros firmly in control. He then stole third and scored on a Mauricio Dubon single. Tucker's been solid lately, racking up nine RBI and four extra-base hits across his last six games. The right fielder is slashing .261/.355/.491 with 13 home runs, 45 RBI, 27 runs scored and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts through 62 contests overall.