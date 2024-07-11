Tucker (shin) played catch on the field before Thursday's game against Miami, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Thursday marks the first time Tucker has done any sort of work on the field since he landed on the injured list in early June. The 27-year-old outfielder has already been ruled out through the All-Star break, and the fact he has been on the IL for over a month likely means he'll require an extended minor-league rehab assignment once he reaches that point.