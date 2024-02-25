Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday his ideal lineup has Tucker hitting cleanup, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Tucker has primarily hit fifth or sixth in his big-league career, though he split his time evenly between the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 spots last season. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent offensive producers in baseball and hit .284 with 29 homers, 112 RBI, 97 runs and 30 steals in 2023, and he's set up for another big year while batting behind Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman.