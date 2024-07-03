Share Video

Tucker (shin) has seen his recovery pick up in recent days and is planning to do on-field work during the team's series at Toronto, MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Espada suggested that Tucker "turned a corner" in his recovery, citing the quality of swings Tucker was taking in the batting cage Monday. His recovery has gone far slower than expected, and he'll still likely need a rehab assignment before being activated.

