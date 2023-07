Tucker went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Tucker homered in the first, fifth and seventh innings. After some minor ups and downs in the first half, the outfielder has started the second half on a seven-game hitting streak, going 13-for-27 (.481) with four homers and 12 RBI in that span. He's at a stellar .303/.380/.517 slash line with 17 long balls, 68 RBI, 52 runs scored and 17 stolen bases over 96 contests this season.