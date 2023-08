Tucker went 2-for-4 with a run, two RBI and a stolen base Monday in a 7-3 win against the Guardians.

Tucker put the Astros on the board with a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The outfielder also swiped his 20th bag of the campaign, moving him within five thefts of tying the career-high mark he set last year. Tucker is one of only six major-leaguers with at least 15 homers and 20 steals so far this season.