Tucker was scratched from the lineup Friday against the Mariners because of an illness, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chas McCormick will shift over to right field and Mauricio Dubon has been added to the lineup in center field. Tucker went 4-for-9 with two homers and four RBI over the final two games of the Astros' previous three-game series against the Marlins. Consider him day-to-day.