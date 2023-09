Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 victory against Oakland on Wednesday.

Tucker produced Houston's final run of the contest with his solo shot to right-center field in the seventh inning. The long ball was his first since Aug. 27, a span of 14 games. Tucker is still tied for the team lead with 27 homers on the campaign, and he's also pacing Houston in RBI (105) and stolen bases (28). He needs three more home runs and two more thefts for his first career 30-30 season.