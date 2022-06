Tucker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

After a slow start to the year, Tucker has picked things up in June, slashing .340/.426/.678 this month. His home run in Friday's game was his fifth this month and his 13th this year. Tucker has picked up a hit in all 14 games in June and is on a 15-game hit streak overall. The outfielder has improved his season batting average from .239 to .264 over that stretch.