Tucker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Marlins.

Tucker continued his August power surge by blasting his fifth home run in his last 14 games. He's hit .259 in that span while also chipping in 17 RBI and nine runs scored to go along with just an 11.3 strikeout rate. The stretch has also helped raise his OPS to .898 across 508 plate appearances on the season, which would be good for the second-best mark of his career.