Tucker went 1-for-4 with one steal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Tucker singled to center and proceeded to swipe second base in the sixth inning to record his 18th steal of the campaign. After not attempting a steal between July 23 and Aug. 12, the outfielder has recorded two in his last three games. Despite his 33rd percentile sprint speed, Tucker has only been caught twice this season, a testament to his Scott Rolen-like prowess on the basepaths.