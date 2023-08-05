Tucker went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, two RBI, a run scored and two steals in Friday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

The two steals lifted his season total to 22 and leaves him just three shy of his career-high set a year ago. Tucker also knocked in two with a sixth-inning double and continues to be one of the best five-category performers in the game. He takes it to another level on the road, producing 13 of his 19 home runs, 48 of his 77 RBI and a .332 average away from Minute Maid Park. Tucker will look to continue to torment the Yankees throughout the weekend as the Astros' series continues in the Bronx.