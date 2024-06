Tucker (shin) took swings off a tee and could be cleared to begin running soon, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Tucker's recovery from a right shin contusion has dragged on longer than anticipated, but it looks like he's finally turned a corner as he resumes baseball activities. He's more than three weeks removed from suffering the injury and still has some hoops to jump through, so he could require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Astros' active roster.