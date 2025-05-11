McCullers (0-1) took the loss against the Reds on Saturday, allowing seven runs on three hits and three walks while recording just one out in the first inning. He did not record a strikeout.

It was a brutal outing for McCullers in just his second start since being activated from the 15-day injured list May 4. He gave up a three-run home run to Elly De La Cruz, and after recording a groundout, McCullers proceeded to put the next four batters he faced on base before being mercifully lifted for Logan VanWey. McCullers will look to put Saturday's outing behind him and hit the reset button ahead of his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Rangers.