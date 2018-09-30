Astros' Lance McCullers: Makes second relief appearance
McCullers struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in a 5-2 win over Baltimore in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader.
This was McCullers' second appearance since coming off the disabled list and it was a stressful one: the bases were loaded with one out in the seventh inning. After a wild pitch plated a run, McCullers settled in to get a strikeout and groundout. He's not assured of a postseason roster spot, as manager A.J. Hinch needs to determine if the right-hander's arsenal is where it needs to be after making just two appearances since July.
