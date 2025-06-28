The Astros reinstated McCullers (foot) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Cubs on Saturday.

McCullers was been out of action since mid-June due to a right foot sprain, but he showed enough progress during his bullpen sessions to skip a rehab assignment and will rejoin the Astros' rotation Saturday. Nick Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land following Friday's game to make room on the 26-man roster for McCullers.