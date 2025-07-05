McCullers (2-3) allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.

McCullers rebounded from giving up eight runs to the Cubs in his previous start after returning from a toe injury. While he earned a quality start Friday, he walked four batters for the third start in a row as control continues to be an issue for the right-hander. He's also had to deal with diminished velocity in his first major-league season since 2022. McCullers is at a 5.82 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB through 38.2 innings over nine starts this year. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Guardians.