Astros' Lance McCullers: Reinstated ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros activated McCullers (finger) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers is set to rejoin the rotation Friday in Baltimore after missing more than a month of action with a blister on his pitching hand. The veteran right-hander threw 80 pitches and went five innings in his lone rehab start, so he shouldn't have much of a workload restriction Friday.
