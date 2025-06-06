default-cbs-image
Manager Joe Espada said Friday that the Astros are giving McCullers additional rest, and he won't make his usual turn through the rotation, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers' typical turn in the rotation would come Sunday against Cleveland but the start is now pushed back and expected to occur Tuesday against the White Sox. Espada did not name a starter for Sunday's contest.

