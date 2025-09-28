McCullers will start Sunday's season finale against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCullers was activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday after missing the minimum amount of time with right hand soreness. The Astros have been eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2016, so McCullers will likely have a long leash Sunday. He owns a 6.71 ERA over 52.1 innings in 15 appearances and had been demoted to the bullpen in late August before landing on the shelf. McCullers remains under contract through 2026, and with the Astros set to be without all of Hayden Wesneski, Ronel Blanco, Luis Garcia and Brandon Walter for the majority or entirety of next season while the quartet recovers from elbow surgeries, McCullers stands a good chance of being included in the Opening Day rotation coming out of spring training.