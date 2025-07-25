default-cbs-image
The Astros claimed Davidson off waivers Friday.

The Athletics designated Davidson for assignment Wednesday, and he'll get a fresh start within the Astros' organization. The 27-year-old went 3-for-20 with the Athletics in 2025, but he slashed .266/.414/.402 in 326 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas.

