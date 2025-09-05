Spence has a .246/.369/.403 slash line with nine home runs, 24 steals, a 14.1 percent walk rate and a 24 percent strikeout rate in 110 games across Single-A, High-A and Double-A this season.

Spence was a two-way player in community college and in the Ohio Valley Conference before signing with the Astros in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. He has focused on developing as an outfielder in pro ball, demonstrating a strong eye at the plate and plus speed on the bases. The lefty hitter would presumably face a platoon initially in the majors, but his strong swing decisions and defensive utility could get him a look in 2026 or 2027.