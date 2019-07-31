Maldonado was traded from the Cubs to the Astros in exchange for Tony Kemp on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Maldonado appeared in just four games for the Cubs before being traded for the second time this month. He'll wind up as an Astros midseason acquisition for the second straight year after hitting .231/.257/.398 down the stretch for Houston last season. He'll likely remain in a bench role with his new team, backing up Robinson Chirinos.