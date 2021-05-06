Maldonado (shoulder) will catch and bat ninth Thursday against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maldonado missed Wednesday's game after leaving Tuesday's contest with a bruised trapezius following a collision at home plate. He's back in action after a brief absence and will look to improve on his awful .091/.167/.136 season slash line, though he may have a tough time doing so with Gerrit Cole on the mound for the Yankees.