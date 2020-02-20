Play

Manager Dusty Baker labeled Maldonado as the Astros' No. 1 catcher Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After Houston elected to let Robinson Chirinos walk in free agency while bringing back Maldonado on a two-year, $7 million deal, it was already fairly apparent that the latter would open the season atop the depth chart at catcher. Baker's willingness to confirm as much ensures that Maldonado will see the bulk of the work to begin the season, while the relatively unproven Garrett Stubbs likely serves as the No. 2 option behind the plate. Stubbs probably offers the more interesting bat of the two and the higher fantasy ceiling at this stage of their respective careers, but Maldonado's defensive prowess should be enough to keep his playing time secure.

