Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in an 8-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Maldonado's three-run home run gives him eight long balls on the year to go along with 21 RBI. The 35-year-old catcher has put together a couple of good games in a row. In his previous game played against the Royals, he went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk. The veteran player has never hit more than 14 home runs in a previous season and is a career .208 hitter.