Maldonado is negative for concussion symptoms and was diagnosed with a trapezius contusion after leaving Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
It's good news for the 34-year-old after he was hit in the head during a collision at home plate with Rougned Odor. Maldonado should be considered day-to-day but will be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
