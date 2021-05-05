Maldonado is negative for concussion symptoms and was diagnosed with a trapezius contusion after leaving Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

It's good news for the 34-year-old after he was hit in the head during a collision at home plate with Rougned Odor. Maldonado should be considered day-to-day but will be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.