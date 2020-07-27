Maldonado went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Seattle.

Maldonado has been productive out of the nine-hole to start the season, driving in two runs in each of the first three games. A .219 career hitter entering the season, Maldonado is 5-for-11 overall and 4-for-5 with men in scoring position.

