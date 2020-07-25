Maldonado went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-2 win over Seattle.

Maldonado helped pick up the lineup that didn't get much output from its top stars -- George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa -- who went a combined 3-for-17. As a career .219, Maldonado is not expected to carry much of the offense on this stacked roster.