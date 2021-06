Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

After reliever Ryne Stanek coughed up a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Maldonado doubled home Myles Straw in the top of the ninth to reclaim the lead for Houston. He later scored an insurance run on a Michael Brantley single. Maldonado has 17 RBI this season with eight of them coming in the last six games.