Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Thursday against the Rangers.

Maldonado smacked a three-RBI double in the eighth inning to put the Astros up 5-1. Though he has a disastrous .122/.308/.244 line for the season, Maldonado has at least one hit in five of his last seven starts. He's delivered five RBI and four runs scored in that span.