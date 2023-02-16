Maldonado (hernia) confirmed Thursday that he is fully healthy leading into the spring, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Maldonado required hernia surgery in mid-November, but that was three whole months ago at this point. He used the period of rehab and recovery to drop 17 pounds and is preparing to be something close to an everyday presence at catcher this year for the reigning World Series-champion Astros. The 36-year-old hit a career-high 15 home runs over 113 regular-season games in 2022.