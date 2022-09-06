Maldonado went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Monday against the Rangers.

Maldonado was back in the lineup after being scratched Sunday due to an illness. He connected for an RBI single in the second inning, the lone run scored by either team for the game. Maldonado has only three hits across his last 10 starts and 26 at-bats and has a .177/.243/.341 line across 325 plate appearances on the campaign.