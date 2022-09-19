Maldonado isn't starting Monday against the Rays.
Maldonado was productive Sunday against Oakland, going 4-for-4 with a homer, four runs and four RBI. However, he'll be out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last six games while Christian Vazquez starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
More News
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Generates four hits Sunday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Saturday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Remains out of lineup•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Game-winning hit in return•