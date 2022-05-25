site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Houston's top backstop will get a breather after he started behind the plate each of the past three days. Jason Castro will form a battery with starting pitcher Cristian Javier in the series finale.
