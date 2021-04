Maldonado agreed to a one-year contract extension with Houston on Tuesday that includes a vesting option for 2023, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maldonado is a defensive stalwart and brings excellent makeup to the clubhouse, which is good, because he doesn't bring much to the table as a hitter. The 34-year-old backstop has a career .217/.291/.352 slash line and 2020 is the lone year in his career that he hit better than league average (110 wRC+).