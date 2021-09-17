site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets rest Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maldonado is not starting Friday against Arizona, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He'll get a breather after walking and scoring twice during Thursday's win over Texas. Jason Castro (knee) who was activated from the injured list Friday, will catch Brandon Bielak and bat ninth.
