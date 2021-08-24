site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets rest Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maldonado is not starting Tuesday against the Royals, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado will rest his legs after going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks during the series opener. Jason Castro will bat eighth and catch Luis Garcia.
