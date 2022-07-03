Maldonado went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in a 9-1 win over the Angels on Saturday.

Houston knocked five homers in the victory, with Maldonado accounting for two of them. He took Patrick Sandoval deep to left in the second inning and tagged Andrew Wantz for a 429-foot shot to center in the sixth. This was the backstop's first multi-homer game of the campaign. He's struggled with the bat overall this season, slashing .153/.219/.307 with seven homers and 18 RBI over 194 plate appearances.