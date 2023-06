Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Maldonado's only hit of the night was a big one, after he took Chad Kuhl deep to left to begin the bottom of the seventh. It was his first hit in six games since June 3 and his first home run since May 22. Maldonado's struggles have continued at the plate again this year. He's slashing just .188/.271/.295 with four homers, nine RBI, 12 runs and a 14:53 BB:K over 170 plate appearances.